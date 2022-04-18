Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS PAZRF remained flat at $$4.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

