PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.
PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
