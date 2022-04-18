PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

PHI traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

PHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

