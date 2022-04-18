Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

