Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 765,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Zami Aberman acquired 80,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $145,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 347,426 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 1,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.