Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 765,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Zami Aberman acquired 80,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $145,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 1,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
