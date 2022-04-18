Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $414.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

