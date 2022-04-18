Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $11.75. 19,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $912.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

