Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth $57,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSPC remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. 9,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.