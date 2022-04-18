Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSPC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Monday. 9,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,671. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Post Holdings Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

