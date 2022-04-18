PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.56 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,128,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

