PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

PPG stock opened at $128.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

