PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PREKF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.54. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.