Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 17.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.67.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

