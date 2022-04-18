Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.89.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$103.46. 21,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.12. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$100.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.5500002 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

