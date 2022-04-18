Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG stock opened at $158.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

