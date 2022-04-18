Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,945,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Propanc Biopharma stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

