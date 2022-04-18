ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 113.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

BIS stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.