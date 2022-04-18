Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($132.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($148.91) to €128.00 ($139.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($125.98) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.40 ($49.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $10.22 on Monday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

