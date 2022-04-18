Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Proterra has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

