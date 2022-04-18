Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head to Head Survey

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Proterra alerts:

This table compares Proterra and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Proterra and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 6.57 -$250.01 million N/A N/A Volcon $450,000.00 72.70 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proterra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.93%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Proterra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volcon beats Proterra on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.