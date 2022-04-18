Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Billion

Analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to post $14.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 billion and the lowest is $13.80 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $14.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $56.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.21 billion to $58.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of PRU opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

