Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $111.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

PUMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($123.91) to €109.00 ($118.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($133.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Puma stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Puma has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

