Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce $522.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.67 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $7,242,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.46. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.