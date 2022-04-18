Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) will announce $522.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.67 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $7,242,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.46. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.