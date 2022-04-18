PureCycle Technologies (PCT) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1076 1420 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.01%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -8.21 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 44.12

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.