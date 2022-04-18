Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 456.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 636,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.