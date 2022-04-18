Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PHPYF remained flat at $$0.66 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765. Pushpay has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

