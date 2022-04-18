QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QCCO remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. QC has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

