Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,636,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

