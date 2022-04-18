Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.59.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.