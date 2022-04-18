Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Quad/Graphics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.00. 301,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,486. The company has a market cap of $391.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 406,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 174,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

