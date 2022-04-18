QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.36.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.91 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

