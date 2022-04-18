Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 6,391.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,939. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.