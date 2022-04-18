Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Quipt Home Medical also reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $149.88 million and a PE ratio of -13.97.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

