Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.88. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.46.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 929.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,836 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 808,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,981,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

