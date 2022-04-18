Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Up 29.4% in March

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RNDB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNDB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.