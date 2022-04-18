Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Update

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 17,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of RRC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,936. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

