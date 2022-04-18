Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $891,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

