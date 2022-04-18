Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,304 ($30.02).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.28) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,420 ($31.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.82) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,811.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,895.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,230 ($29.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

