Raymond James Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $18.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 366,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

