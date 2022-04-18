Raymond James Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $39.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.19) to GBX 450 ($5.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $31.29 on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

