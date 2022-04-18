Raymond James Trims Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $60.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

