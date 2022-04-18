RBB Bancorp (RBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

