RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.71.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

