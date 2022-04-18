Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Allegion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $107.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

