Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN):

4/14/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £115 ($149.86) to £120 ($156.37).

4/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 9,000 ($117.28) to £110 ($143.34).

4/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37).

4/6/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £105 ($136.83) to £115 ($149.86).

3/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/28/2022 – AstraZeneca is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.62. 313,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

