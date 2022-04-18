Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):

4/12/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $450.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/1/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/1/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/31/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/18/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2022 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/23/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $366.00 to $339.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $15.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,647. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average is $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

