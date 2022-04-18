Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS: TCNNF):

3/31/2022 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$76.00 to C$60.00.

3/29/2022 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00.

2/18/2022 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,115. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.