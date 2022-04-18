Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UpHealth (UPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UpHealth (NYSE: UPH):

4/12/2022 – UpHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

4/6/2022 – UpHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

3/31/2022 – UpHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.50 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UpHealth was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – UpHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

3/15/2022 – UpHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UpHealth stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UpHealth by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

