Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RXRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 821,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,597.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

