Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $14.79 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

