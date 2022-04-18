Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $14.79 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
