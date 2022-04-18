Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDBX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.20.
NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.07 on Monday. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.20.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
